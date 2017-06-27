Dawn Patrol: Mundelein trustee resigns; families assess travel ban fallout

hello

Facing ouster, Mundelein Trustee Dakotah Norton quits

Facing removal from Mundelein's village board due to repeated absences, Trustee Dakotah Norton resigned last night. In a statement released on Facebook, Norton said he had "many dreams and visions" when he ran for the board in 2015 but has since discovered that "government is not the fast-paced fun machine I once thought it was." Full story.

Suburban families try to assess fallout from Supreme Court ruling on travel ban

As the ground shifts for immigrants and refugees after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on President Donald Trump's travel ban, local families are wondering about the fallout. Justices yesterday partially upheld presidential orders temporarily blocking people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the country and suspending refugee admissions. Full story.

Disability housing complex PhilHaven celebrates opening in Wheeling

Yesterday was a day of celebration for a Wheeling housing complex for people with disabilities and others that has faced mixed reaction from the community during its six years of development. The grand opening of PhilHaven at 2418 W. Hintz Road drew more than 50 people, including residents, representatives of elected officials and disability advocate groups. Full story.

Suburban nonprofits to state: We need funding

Suburban nonprofits are distressed at the prospect of another fiscal year without a state budget, coupled with the possibility of deep cuts to Medicaid proposed by Republicans in Congress. Representatives of eight agencies serving clients -- including people with mental illness, victims of domestic violence, and children with disabilities -- in Kane, Cook and DuPage counties attended a news conference yesterday to make their cases. Full story.

Mount Prospect police seek home invader

Mount Prospect police are looking for a man who entered a home yesterday, pulled a knife on the homeowners, and stole jewelry and money. At about 10 a.m., police responded to a home invasion on the 800 block of Partridge Lane where four victims in the house told police that a white man in his 50s knocked on the door and said he was looking for someone. Full story.

911 tapes reveal frantic scene of Arlington Heights chain saw attack

Authorities yesterday released 911 audiotapes of last week's chain saw attack in Arlington Heights, revealing a frantic scene as described by the suspect's estranged wife and her co-workers. The Daily Herald obtained audio from more than a dozen 911 calls through a Freedom of Information Act request to the Northwest Central Dispatch System, which handles 911 calls for the Arlington Heights police and fire departments. Full story.

7-week-old scratched in fall

A 7-week-old infant boy was taken to the hospital for observation after falling into a bush while being held by his mother outside a home near Gurnee, fire officials say. The accident happened at 8:34 p.m. on the 13200 block of Tyler Avenue in an unincorporated area near Gurnee, Battalion Chief Bob Heraver said. Full story.

Cubs hold on after Nationals rally for 4 in the 9th, win 5-4

Wade Davis struck out big league batting leader Ryan Zimmerman with runners on second and third to end Washington's ninth-inning rally, and the Chicago Cubs held off the Nationals 5-4 last night. In jeopardy of being shut out for the first time this season, the NL East-leading Nationals scored four times in the ninth. Their comeback began against Hector Rondon and continued when Davis entered. Full story.