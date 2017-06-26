Puggle reunited with owners after being thrown from moving SUV

hello

Round Lake Park police are searching for the person who threw Misty, a one-year-old Puggle, from a moving vehicle Sunday evening. Misty had escaped her home earlier Sundauy, but was reunited with her owners Monday morning. Courtesy of Round Lake Park Police

A police chief's sharp memory led to the reunion of a lost dog with its owners Monday, but authorities in Round Lake Park still want to know who threw the family pet from a moving vehicle Sunday evening.

Misty, a one-year-old Puggle, was not injured in the incident, and was being taken by her owners to a clinic in Libertyville to be microchipped, authorities said.

"We just find it unfathomable somebody would treat an animal this way," Round Lake Park Police Chief George Filenko said. "This is obviously an intentional act."

Officers located the dog about 6:22 p.m. Sunday while responding to a report of a suspicious circumstance on Washington Street near Fairlawn Drive.

"A woman is walking to work and sees a white SUV drive by on Washington and sees someone throw a (garbage) bag out the window," Filenko said. The woman saw something moving in the bag, peeked inside and took it to a gas station/convenience mart nearby, he added.

Police did not know who owned the dog until Filenko, himself a Puggle owner, remembered accompanying officers in April to a home in the area. He noticed a Puggle -- a mix of beagle and a pug -- during the call and took a photo of it to share with family.

On Monday, Filenko retrieved the photo from that visit and compared it with one that was taken of the dog found Sunday evening.

"We did kind of a dog lineup. It was pretty close," he said. "We decided to send somebody out to the house and it turns out these people were frantic."

According to Misty's owners, she got loose between 5 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

"We're convinced they weren't the ones involved (in throwing the dog) at all. They were visibly upset," Filenko said.

And while this animal story has a happy ending, authorities want to get to the bottom of the situation.

"Just a white SUV. That's all we got. We're checking videotape in the area," Filenko said. "I'm looking to make an arrest."

Police plan to knock on doors Monday evening in hopes of learning more about what happened.

Filenko said there are many easily accessible options in the area if someone wants or needs to part ways with a dog. In the case of a stray, for example, Round Lake Park police will hold onto animals as long as possible waiting for contact from the owner.

"Some of our officers have adopted animals," he added.

During her stay, the little visitor repeatedly left her mark at the Round Lake Park police station, Filenko joked.

"She's clean. Her nails are trimmed. You talk about cute, playful," he said.

@dhmickzawislak