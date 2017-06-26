New child porn charges for Aurora man arrested in underage sex sting

A 21-year-old Aurora man already facing charges from March that he traveled to a hotel to pay to have sex with a minor faces 10 additional counts of child pornography possession.

Carlos J. Zaca, of the 200 block of Bevier Place, was one of four people arrested in mid-March during an underage sex sting conducted by Aurora police. Zaca is accused of traveling to an area hotel with the intent to pay for sex with a minor younger than 17, according to Kane County court records.

The most severe charge of servitude of a minor carries a punishment of six to 30 years in prison with no chance of probation, as well as registration as a sex offender.

Zaca was free on bail when he was arrested late last week on charges of possession of images and videos of child pornography involving children he knew, or should have known, were younger than 13, according to court records.

In addition to having no contact with minors, he was to have no access to the internet while free on bail in the sex sting, records show.

A message left for Bruce Self, the defense attorney representing Zaca on the sex sting case, was not immediately returned Monday. Aurora police could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

Zaca was being held at the county jail on $100,000. He is next due in court July 14.

Each of the child pornography charges carries a penalty of three to seven years in prison, with probation an option.