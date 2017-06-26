Breaking News Bar
 
Frontier Days: Arlington Heights' hometown gathering

  • The annual Frontier Days festival is held at Recreation Park in Arlington Heights, attracting thousands for its entertainment and food offerings.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer July 2012

  • The Frontier Days Stampede includes a 5K and 10K run, 5K walk, and 1/4-mile kids dash.

    Daily Herald File Photo 2013

  • Carnival rides are part of the annual Frontier Days festivities at Recreation Park in Arlington Heights.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer July 2014

 
Christopher Placek
 
 

One of the biggest Northwest suburban festivals over the Fourth of July weekend is Arlington Heights' Frontier Days, which organizers affectionately refer to as the village's old-fashioned "hometown gathering."

The festival is Friday, June 30, through Tuesday, July 4, at Recreation Park, 500 E. Miner St. Admission is free.

Frontier Days, Inc., a nonprofit organization of nearly 500 volunteers, coordinates the annual event, now going strong for more than four decades.

There's the traditional fest basics locals have come to love: a beer and wine garden, food, bingo, family activities, carnival rides, pony rides, a petting zoo, and an arts and crafts marketplace.

It also is a draw for the musical entertainment. This year's Main Stage lineup includes Jefferson Starship on June 30, the Gin Blossoms July 1, Rick Springfield July 2, Hoobastank July 3 and American English July 4. All shows start at 8 p.m., with the exception of American English, which takes the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Other musical acts are planned on the Frontier Stage.

July 1 is Citizens with Disabilities Day, offering people with special needs and their families complimentary carnival rides and lunch. Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. for those who have preregistered.

In conjunction with Frontier Days, the park district is sponsoring a 3v3 soccer tournament at the fields outside nearby Windsor Elementary School. Recreation and open divisions play Saturday and travel divisions play Sunday.

The Frontier Days Stampede, a 5K and 10K run, 5K walk, and 1/4-mile kids dash, kicks off at 7:30 a.m. July 2 from Recreation Park.

The Fourth of July parade steps off at 10 a.m. from Dunton Avenue and Oakton Street and concludes at Recreation Park. This year's theme is "Reading, Passport to the World."

Parking for the festival is available in the surrounding neighborhood and downtown garages, with a free north and south route shuttle service providing rides to the fest grounds.

For more details, visit frontierdays.org.

