Frontier Days: Arlington Heights' hometown gathering

One of the biggest Northwest suburban festivals over the Fourth of July weekend is Arlington Heights' Frontier Days, which organizers affectionately refer to as the village's old-fashioned "hometown gathering."
The festival is Friday, June 30, through Tuesday, July 4, at Recreation Park, 500 E. Miner St. Admission is free.
FRIDAY
4 p.m. Teen Battle of the Bands on the Frontier Stage
6:15 p.m. Dog Frisbee Catch & Fetch at Meyer Baseball Field
8 p.m. Jefferson Starship on the Main Stage
9:30 p.m. The Gingers on the Frontier Stage
SATURDAY
10 a.m. Teen Volleyball Tournament for ages 12-18 at Meyer Baseball Field
2 p.m. Police dog unit demonstration at the Family Fun Area
4 p.m. BMX biker Matt Wilhelm at the tennis courts
5 p.m. Celebration Brass Band at the Family Fun Area
6 p.m. Darryl Marquette on the Frontier Stage
8 p.m. Gin Blossoms on the Main Stage
9:45 p.m. ARRA on the Frontier Stage
SUNDAY
7:30 a.m. Stampede 5K and 10K Run and Walk, followed by 9 a.m. 1/4-mile Kids Dash.
10:30 a.m. Pet Parade
Noon Adult Volleyball Tournament for ages 19+ at Meyer Baseball Field.
Noon Circus Boy at the Family Fun Area.
Noon Decorated Flower Pot Competition.
1 p.m. Decorated Cake Contest at the Family Fun Area
1:30 p.m. Ben's Bubble Show at the Family Fun Area
2:30 p.m. Dave's Traveling World of Reptiles at the Family Fun Area
5 p.m. School of Rock Band at the Family Fun Area
6 p.m. Radiohouse on the Frontier Stage
8 p.m. Rick Springfield on the Main Stage
9:45 p.m. Big Bang Baby on the Frontier Stage
MONDAY
4:30 p.m. Baggo Tournament at Hickory Soccer Field
6 p.m. Gritman and Moran on the Frontier Stage
8 p.m. Hoobastank on the Main Stage
9:30 p.m. Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press on the Frontier Stage
TUESDAY
10 a.m. Fourth of July Parade starts at Dunton Avenue and Oakton Street
12:30 p.m. Jesse White Tumblers on the tennis courts
1 p.m. Acrobatic Hula Hooping at the Family Fun Area
2 p.m. Pie Eating Contest at the Family Fun Area
5 p.m. Rib Eating Contest at the Family Fun Area
6 p.m. Hip Pocket on the Frontier Stage
7:30 p.m. American English on the Main Stage
Frontier Days, Inc., a nonprofit organization of nearly 500 volunteers, coordinates the annual event, now going strong for more than four decades.
There's the traditional fest basics locals have come to love: a beer and wine garden, food, bingo, family activities, carnival rides, pony rides, a petting zoo, and an arts and crafts marketplace.
It also is a draw for the musical entertainment. This year's Main Stage lineup includes Jefferson Starship on June 30, the Gin Blossoms July 1, Rick Springfield July 2, Hoobastank July 3 and American English July 4. All shows start at 8 p.m., with the exception of American English, which takes the stage at 7:30 p.m.
Other musical acts are planned on the Frontier Stage.
July 1 is Citizens with Disabilities Day, offering people with special needs and their families complimentary carnival rides and lunch. Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. for those who have preregistered.
In conjunction with Frontier Days, the park district is sponsoring a 3v3 soccer tournament at the fields outside nearby Windsor Elementary School. Recreation and open divisions play Saturday and travel divisions play Sunday.
The Frontier Days Stampede, a 5K and 10K run, 5K walk, and 1/4-mile kids dash, kicks off at 7:30 a.m. July 2 from Recreation Park.
The Fourth of July parade steps off at 10 a.m. from Dunton Avenue and Oakton Street and concludes at Recreation Park. This year's theme is "Reading, Passport to the World."
Parking for the festival is available in the surrounding neighborhood and downtown garages, with a free north and south route shuttle service providing rides to the fest grounds.
For more details, visit frontierdays.org.