Facing ouster, Mundelein Trustee Dakotah Norton quits

Embattled Mundelein Trustee Dakotah Norton resigned Monday, just hours before the village board was to consider declaring his seat abandoned and begin the process of finding someone else to fill it. Courtesy of Milamemories Photography

Facing removal from Mundelein's village board due to repeated absences, Trustee Dakotah Norton on Monday announced his resignation.

In a statement on Facebook, Norton said he had "many dreams and visions" when he ran for the board in 2015 but has since discovered that "government is not the fast-paced fun machine I once thought it was."

"There is no room on the inside for someone who wants real change in the short-term," Norton wrote.

Norton's statement didn't address the pending move by Mayor Steve Lentz and the other trustees to remove him from the panel. Lentz alleged Norton had abandoned his post by not attending a board meeting since March 27 or communicating with other village officials.

Norton's statement did, however, address his 2015 drunken-driving arrest and advice he received at that time.

"After my DUI, somebody told me that if I cared about the village more than myself, I would resign," Norton wrote. "That sentiment took a long time to resonate within me and I want to do the best thing for the village as a whole."

Under state law, municipal officials have the power to decide if a seat has been abandoned and is vacant.

Mundelein's village board meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month. Norton skipped every meeting in April and May as well as the June 12 gathering.

At the June 12 meeting, the board voted unanimously to prepare a document that would, if approved, remove him from the board because of his absences.

It's now up to Lentz and the board to appoint a replacement to finish Norton's term, which ends in spring 2019.

Lentz personally had Norton sign a printed copy of the Facebook statement Monday afternoon to make the resignation official. Afterward, Lentz said Norton "did the right thing" by resigning.

"I sincerely wish him all the best in the future," Lentz said.

Despite being absent from village hall, Norton continued to be paid as a trustee, officials said. Trustees collect a $9,336 annual salary and are paid $778 at the beginning of each month, regardless of meeting or event attendance, according to the village's human resources department.