Child hit by car in Grayslake, sustains minor injuries

A child riding a bicycle was struck by a minivan Monday afternoon in Grayslake, fire officials said.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Shorewood Road and Route 83, Grayslake Battalion Chief Joris Lillge said.

The child was taken to Grayslake Emergency Center with minor injuries, he said.