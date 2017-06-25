Vast array of music options in suburbs, city Fourth of July weekend

7th heaven is one of many bands performing throughout the area over the holiday weekend. Courtesy of Geneva Chamber of Commerce

All holiday weekend, stages will be popping up across the suburbs and Chicago, some featuring favorite local musicians, and some drawing national rock stars rolling through town.

For instance, ubiquitous festival band, Chicago-based 7th heaven, performs five shows between Friday, June 30, and Monday, July 3, at venues from Crystal Lake to Naperville. Name acts hitting the suburbs include Toby Keith (Naperville Ribfest), Hoobastank (Arlington Heights Frontier Days) and Reverend Horton Heat (Lisle Eyes to the Skies).

And the bigger venues in Chicago host concerts by Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson (Soldier Field), Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie (Northerly Island) and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (Wrigley Field).

Click on the interactive graphic link below to be taken to our searchable list of the highlight acts you might want to go see Fourth of July weekend.

Most shows are included in festival admission, but we've indicated a few that require an additional charge.

And for venues such as Ravinia and Wrigley Field, it's probably best to purchase your tickets ahead of time.