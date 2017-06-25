Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/25/2017 2:35 PM

Three shot during backyard party in Aurora

Marie Wilson
 
 

Three people were shot during a backyard party Saturday night in Aurora, injuring two teenagers and a 40-year-old man, authorities said.

The shooting took place about 11:05 p.m. in the backyard of a house on the 1800 block of Plum Street on the city's west side, Aurora police said in a news release posted to the department's Facebook page.

Several people were partying in the yard when a shooter or shooters walked up and opened fire, police said they determined in a preliminary investigation A 15-year-old boy, a 19-year-old woman and a 40-year old man were hit by gunfire and suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, police said. They were treated at an Aurora hospital.

Police said they do not have a description of the suspect or suspects, but the shooting does not appear to be random.

The Facebook post said the department is seeking information about the shooting and offered several ways tipsters can get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora police investigators at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and might qualify for a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Police also can receive tips through the Aurora Police Department's version of the "My Police Department" app, available free from iTunes, the Android Market or the Amazon App Store.

