Deerfield mayor Rosenthal now head of Northwest Municipal Conference

Deerfield Mayor Harriet Rosenthal recently was inaugurated as the 2017-18 Northwest Municipal Conference president, succeeding Des Plaines Mayor Matthew Bogusz. Rosenthal is the organization's 59th president and the first from Deerfield. Mount Prospect Mayor Arlene Juracek was installed as vice-president. Morton Grove Village President Dan DiMaria and Highland Park City Manager Ghida Neukirch were installed as secretary and treasurer, respectively. NWMC was established in 1958 to strengthen local government and enhance cooperation in the North and Northwest suburbs. It is comprised of 44 municipalities and one township, representing a population of more than 1.3 million.