Citizens with Disabilities Day set to celebrate 30+ years at Frontier Days

hello

People with disabilities and their family members dance at the Frontier Days festival in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of John Coens

Citizens with Disabilities Day, which some describe as their favorite event of the annual Arlington Heights Frontier Days Festival, is celebrating its more than 30-year history from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 1.

Between 800 to 1,000 citizens with special needs and their families are expected to be at this year's free party.

"The wonderful part of it is the families," said Pat Peery, family activities coordinator for Frontier Days. "It's amazing how families have come to look forward to it year after year."

Online registration is required by Tuesday, June 27, at frontierdays.org.

Organizers have a full set of activities lined up for people of all ages. North American Midway Entertainment will provide carnival rides and games for guests with disabilities and one designated partner.

The main highlight is a two-hour dance party beginning at 11 a.m. put on by Personalities Inc.

"The dance floor's packed every minute, so our emcee does a great job of making sure the crowd is having a great time," said Jim King, special events coordinator for Frontier Days. Lunch is also provided.

After seeing how successful the 42-year-old Frontier Days Festival was in bringing together people from all walks of life, organizers thought providing people with special needs a private party of their own would be a "wonderful giving thing to do," Peery said

"When they're in the park, there's not as many people, and they have rides that are appropriate for them," Peery said. "It's important for us to give back to the community. It's my favorite event."

Both Peery and King credit volunteers for making Citizens with Disabilities Day so successful over the years.

"A lot of people that volunteer have experience with special education in school, so they work on coordinating the activities a few months prior to the festival," King said. "We have about 50 volunteers that help set up the welcome tables for our guests, provide snacks, mingle with them and serve lunch.

"For a lot of the volunteers, it's their favorite day because it's unbelievable how much the families and the guests appreciate the fun they have and a lot of them look forward to it all year. It's a real rewarding experience for us all," he added.

Citizens with Disabilities Day is sponsored by North American Midway Entertainment, Arlington Heights Commission for Citizens with Disabilities, Personalities Inc., Arlington Cares, Nestle Waters, and McClure, Inserra and Co.

Frontier Days Festival is set for June 30 to July 4 at Recreation Park, 500 E. Miner St. in Arlington Heights.