St. Charles police arrest man who had a gun

An unidentified man was arrested Friday after St. Charles police responded to a call that he was armed with a gun.

Police said they responded at 6:48 p.m. to the report of a person with a gun on the 1500 block of Allen Lane. A gathering of co-workers was happening at the home when authorities were called.

When police got there, they learned that a man, who doesn't live at the home, came to the gathering with a handgun. He was disarmed by other guests before officers arrived.

The man was taken into custody because he was resisting and obstructing the police investigation, authorities said.

As of Friday night, the man had not been charged.