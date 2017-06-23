Grayslake drowning victim identified

Authorities today released the identity of a man who drowned in a Grayslake subdivision this week.

Yhalayea Cornelius Kumahn, 19, of Aurora, Colorado, was pulled unconscious from a swimming hole at Lake Leopold in the Prairie Crossing subdivision Wednesday.

"The preliminary results of the autopsy confirm that his cause of death is drowning. The toxicology results are pending," Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said in a statement.

Cooper said Kumahn was pronounced dead at died at 1:44 a.m. Thursday at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. His name was not released so his next-of-kin could be notified first.

Grayslake Fie Protection District officials said Kumahn was swimming in the lake near Levi Baxter Street and Prairie Trail when he began to struggle and called for help. Bystanders tried to help the man but weren't able to keep him above water.

Two Grayslake police officers tried without success to dive to find Kumahn. Firefighters eventually found him at 6:10 p.m. in about 9 feet of water, officials said.

"Our sincerest condolences go out to the family of Mr. Kumahn," Cooper said. "When tragedies like this strike, we are reminded that this time of year, we need to talk about swimmer safety to anyone heading into the water."