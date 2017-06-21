Vernon Hills reminds residents fireworks illegal in the village

With Independence Day fast approaching, Vernon Hills officials are reminding residents that possession and use of fireworks is illegal in the village.

All complaints of fireworks will be investigated thoroughly, officials said. If someone is found in violation, the items in question will be confiscated and those involved will be arrested and charged.

Village ordinances prohibit any person from using, selling, delivering, exploding and/or possessing fireworks in the village. Fireworks include firecrackers, cherry bombs, skyrockets, bottle rockets, roman candles, M-80s and even sparklers.

"In addition to the illegality, sometimes people forget how really dangerous all fireworks can be," Police Chief Patrick L. Kreis said in a news release. "The last thing we want to do is investigate an incident where someone was injured due to the illegal use of fireworks."