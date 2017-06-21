Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/21/2017 11:14 AM

Vernon Hills reminds residents fireworks illegal in the village

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

With Independence Day fast approaching, Vernon Hills officials are reminding residents that possession and use of fireworks is illegal in the village.

All complaints of fireworks will be investigated thoroughly, officials said. If someone is found in violation, the items in question will be confiscated and those involved will be arrested and charged.

Village ordinances prohibit any person from using, selling, delivering, exploding and/or possessing fireworks in the village. Fireworks include firecrackers, cherry bombs, skyrockets, bottle rockets, roman candles, M-80s and even sparklers.

"In addition to the illegality, sometimes people forget how really dangerous all fireworks can be," Police Chief Patrick L. Kreis said in a news release. "The last thing we want to do is investigate an incident where someone was injured due to the illegal use of fireworks."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account