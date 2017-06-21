Naperville debates appearance, OKs duplex plan without brick

K. Hovanian Homes plans to build 32 duplexes in a "modern farmhouse aesthetic" on Tramore Court off Plainfield/Naperville Road in Naperville. The city typically requires all multifamily residences to be constructed with 50 percent brick or masonry products on the exterior, but the council approved these designs using two types of siding instead. Courtesy of K. Hovanian Homes

Naperville likes things to look a certain way, and when it comes to multifamily housing, that preferred look includes brick.

The city code requires the exterior walls of all multifamily residences be constructed with at least 50 percent brick or masonry material.

Despite changing trends in architecture and the build out of the city, some council members say they want it to remain that way.

"It means a lot to me to keep what we have," council member Paul Hinterlong said. "I'm looking to stay consistent."

Consistency with the masonry requirement won't be the case with a new duplex development approved Tuesday, over the brick-based objections of Hinterlong and council members Patty Gustin and John Krummen.

"I welcome this new style," city council member Judith Brodhead said. "We don't need everything to look the same that gets built in town."

K. Hovanian Homes will build 32 duplexes across Plainfield/Naperville Road from the city's Springbrook Water Reclamation Center with no brick at all, just two types of siding. The duplexes to occupy Tramore Court north of 104th Street will be built with a "modern farmhouse aesthetic" featuring horizontal panels of an engineered wood on the first floor and vertical panels of vinyl siding on the second floor, much of it white.

"We believe we're honoring the intent of the code to create attractive architecture and high property values," said Scott Barenbrugge, director of land acquisition for K. Hovanian's Chicago division. "We used downtown custom home development of the last 10 years as inspiration."

Barenbrugge said K. Hovanian isn't looking for the cheapest way to build the homes on a cul-de-sac where a previous duplex development sputtered and stalled. The designs for the 70-foot-wide buildings include upgraded lighting, metal roof accents and detailing on all four sides.

The duplexes, which likely will cost in the low- to mid-$400,000s, must compete with nearby free-standing houses in the same price range and must contend with the fact the city's wastewater treatment plant sits directly across the street.

Mayor Steve Chirico said the location and the site's struggles in the past constitute enough of a hardship to make it OK to stray from the brick rule.

"It'll look great to finally get this project completed," he said.

In 2005 and 2007, the Tramore subdivision was approved and one duplex was built. In 2009, the city approved a plan by Turning Pointe Autism Foundation to build a school and residential care facilities for people with autism on Tramore Court, but the project never moved forward.

Now, the one duplex, which does feature the city's required brick, stands at the entrance to the subdivision and won't match what's coming next.

"We believe the greater sin would be to continue with uninspired architecture," Barenbrugge said. "Having a single building that does differ is still the better option."

Hinterlong disagreed, saying the site's location at the far southern border of Naperville backing up to a major thoroughfare makes it too visible for something other than standard masonry.

"As soon as you get into Naperville, he said, "here's what you're going to see."