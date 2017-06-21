Breaking News Bar
 
Transportation
updated: 6/21/2017 6:53 PM

Metra says new lobbyist contracts are worth the $2.7 million

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Metra is hiring state and federal lobbyists for a total of more than $2.7 million.

    Metra is hiring state and federal lobbyists for a total of more than $2.7 million.
    Daily Herald File Photo

 
Marni Pyke
 
 

Metra directors approved about $2.7 million in state and federal lobbyist contracts with six firms over a five-year period Wednesday.

"Absolutely we get our money's worth," Executive Director Don Orseno said.

He noted that Metra was awarded $20 million recently for an automatic train braking system as part of a federal grant program included in a transportation bill.

Such grant programs "don't just happen on their own," Orseno said.

Metra, Pace and the Chicago Transit Authority are owed millions by the state of Illinois, which hasn't had a budget in two years amid political gridlock.

"At some point in time, the state's going to come out with a budget and there will be a capital bill. Do you want to start all your work at that point in time? Or make sure all your needs are known?" Orseno asked.

The five-year contracts can be canceled at any time and now offer stability, he said.

Firms and amounts include: Capricorn Communications owned by former U.S. Rep. William Lipinski for $255,000; Chambers, Conlon and Hartwell, which includes former congressional staffers for $1.3 million; Cullen & Associates for $255,000; Raucci & Sullivan Strategies for $301,749; McGuire Woods Consulting for $367,710; and O'Connell & O'Shea Legislative Advocacy and Counseling for $259,233.

Orseno, who is retiring later this year, also said the agency is continuing to interview candidates to replace him that include internal and external applicants. An announcement could come in September.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account