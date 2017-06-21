Breaking News Bar
 
Cook County
updated: 6/21/2017 7:10 PM

Cook County clerk won't seek re-election

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • David Orr

    David Orr

 

Chicago Sun-Times

Cook County Clerk David Orr, who has served in his position for more than a quarter-century and in politics for nearly four decades, will finish his term but won't seek re-election next year, Orr announced on Wednesday.

The Democrat became Cook County clerk in 1991 and is serving his eighth term.

"This was not an easy decision to make, nor was it a political one," Orr said in his announcement. "Rather, today's decision is a deeply personal choice that I have tussled with for some time because I care so much about the office, politics and the people in the office."

For the complete story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account