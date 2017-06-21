Cook County clerk won't seek re-election

Chicago Sun-Times

Cook County Clerk David Orr, who has served in his position for more than a quarter-century and in politics for nearly four decades, will finish his term but won't seek re-election next year, Orr announced on Wednesday.

The Democrat became Cook County clerk in 1991 and is serving his eighth term.

"This was not an easy decision to make, nor was it a political one," Orr said in his announcement. "Rather, today's decision is a deeply personal choice that I have tussled with for some time because I care so much about the office, politics and the people in the office."

