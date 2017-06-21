Chicago couple charged with robbing cabbies in Hanover Park

hello

A man and woman from Chicago are charged with robbing two cabdrivers at knife point in Hanover Park and stealing their cabs.

Martin Barrientos, 19, was ordered held on a total bail of $675,000 and Yamilka Gomez, 20, was ordered held on a total bail of $225,000 on charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking, which carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Barrientos and Gomez threatened and robbed a 36-year-old female cabdriver who drove them to the 1800 block of Aspen Drive Sunday. Holding knives to the woman's ribs, the couple demanded money and property, said Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Caitlin Casey.

The woman gave them $800 in cash, along with her cellphone and wallet containing credit cards and her driver's license, Casey said.

After telling the woman to exit the cab, they drove off, authorities said. Police subsequently recovered the cab at Polk Street and California Avenue in Chicago.

On Monday, Barrientos, Gomez and another man arranged for a cabdriver to transport them to the vicinity of Kingsbury and Yorkshire drives in Hanover Park, Casey said. Barrientos, who was sitting in the front seat, held a knife to the neck of the 59-year-old cabdriver and demanded money, Casey said.

While Barrientos held him at knife point, Gomez went through the man's pockets, Casey said.

After taking $100 from the man, they told him to exit the cab, pushed him to the ground and drove off, Casey said.

Police stopped the couple on Tuesday for a traffic violation and arrested them after they matched the descriptions of suspects in the cab carjackings, Casey said.

Barrientos faces additional charges for robbing a co-worker last year, Casey said. The 57-year-old man was riding his bicycle home from his job at a Hanover Park restaurant on Sept. 11, 2016, when two masked men approached him, pushed him off his bike and took $720 from his wallet, Casey said.

During questions about the carjackings, Barrientos admitted to the 2016 robbery, Casey said.

Barrientos and Gomez next appear in court on July 14.