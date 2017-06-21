Breaking News Bar
 
Alderman Sophia King blasts ethics board for targeting her husband

A South Side alderman blasted Chicago's reinvigorated Board of Ethics Wednesday for targeting her husband as an illegal lobbyist because he contacted Mayor Rahm Emanuel through Emanuel's private email accounts.

Alderman Sophia King (4th) said "illegal lobbying" is meant to refer to people who either do not register as lobbyists or don't report their lobbying on governmental action that stands to benefit them or their clients financially.

The rookie alderman said that was not the case with her husband, attorney and house music disc jockey Alan King -- who could face a $750,000 fine.

