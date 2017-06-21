19-year-old man in critical condition after struggle in Lake Leopold

A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after sinking 9 feet in Lake Leopold in the Prairie Crossing neighborhood Wednesday, officials say.

The Grayslake Fire Department responded at 5:5 p.m. to the lake near Levi Baxter Street and Prairie Trail, according to a news release.

The man, whose identity officials did not release, was swimming in the lake when he began to struggle and call for help, Grayslake Fire Batallion Chief James Weidman said.

Bystanders tried to help the man but weren't able to keep him above water, officials said.

Two Grayslake police officers tried without success to dive to find the man. Firefighters eventually found him at 6:10 p.m. in about 9 feet of water, according to the news release.

The man was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Hospital in critical condition, according to the release. He was unconscious at the time, Weidman said.

There were no immediate signs the man was experiencing medical problems when he called for help, Weidman said.

He had been visiting from out of town with family, and other people were in the lake at the time, officials said.

Round Lake, Libertyville, Fox Lake, Lake Villa and Antioch fire departments helped Grayslake authorities with their search.

