Reward offered in hate crime at Naperville's Schmaltz Deli

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for vandalizing a sidewalk between 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday outside the entrance to the Schmaltz Delicatessen at 1512 N. Naper Blvd.

Vandals used black spray paint to write the words "Free Gaza" outside the Jewish deli.

The phrase refers to the Jewish-Egyptian blockade imposed on the Gaza strip, a small, Palestinian-governed territory in the Middle East.

Police say they're treating the case as a hate crime because it occurred at a deli affiliated with a particular religion.

Anyone who witnessed the vandalism or with information about the vandals is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006. Callers may remain anonymous.