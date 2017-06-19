One hurt in chain saw attack in Arlington Heights

A domestic dispute turned violent in an Arlington Heights parking lot Monday when one man used a chain saw to attack and injure another man, police said.

The victim suffered a major cut to his forearm but had injuries described as not life-threatening and is expected to survive, according to Deputy Chief Mike Hernandez. The victim was in surgery Monday afternoon at Northwest Community Hospital, Sgt. Chuck Buczynski said.

The attacker, who has not been identified, is in police custody.

Bloody clothes and a chain saw were visible on the ground at the crime scene, but police have not released additional details.

The attack occurred about 1 p.m. in the parking lot outside 559 W. Golf Road, police said. It started when a man drove a vehicle into another car carrying the victim and his girlfriend.

Cmdr. Nathan Hayes said the victim left the car he was in and the suspect exited his car with the chain saw, and a short chase ensued before the attack took place.

The victim's girlfriend is the key witness in the investigation and is talking to detectives, police have said.

Both the victim and his girlfriend are employed at one of the businesses in the area, police said.

Police officials say there is no threat to the public at this time.