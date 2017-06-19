Naperville-area man struck, killed by car

A 21-year-old Naperville-area man was struck and killed by a car early Sunday morning in a crash not far from his family's home, authorities said Monday.

Richard Schnittker, of an unincorporated area near Naperville, was hit about 12:50 a.m. while crossing the westbound lanes of 75th Street at College Road, Naperville police traffic Cmdr. Ken Parcel said in a news release.

An Aurora resident who was driving a 2010 Mitsubishi struck Schnittker, causing fatal injuries to the man who was walking on the road. The Mitsubishi's driver was not injured, Parcel said.

Police and paramedics responded to the intersection and took Schnittker to Edward Hospital in Naperville, where he died, Parcel said.

The intersection does not have a traffic signal, but is located a few hundred feet east of a signal at 75th Street and Wehrli Road. Members of the Naperville police traffic unit are reconstructing the crash as they investigate, but Parcel said no citations have been issues and no charges have been filed.

Friends on Monday were posting remembrances on Schnittker's Facebook page of the man they knew as Ricky, a Naperville Central High School graduate and car enthusiast, whose profile indicated he also had studied at WyoTech, a training school for mechanics, and had worked at a liquor store and a marketing firm.

Friend Nick Donato, a College of DuPage student and Naperville Central graduate, described Schnittker as a "gear-head" who loved to listen to music and to laugh -- the kind of guy it was easy to get along with.

"He was obsessed with cars," Donato said, "and every time he saw me pull up, he would say, 'Pop the hood,' and would just gaze at my engine."