Eisendrath talks about plans to buy Sun-Times

Armed with $15 million from an investment group that includes organized labor and about a dozen well-heeled individuals, Edwin Eisendrath made a stronger than expected bid for the Chicago Sun-Times and the Chicago Reader Monday to secure what he sees as a progressive voice for working men and women. "Only coming out of Chicago could we put together something that's progressive but not elite," he said in an interview. "Great journalism in a great democracy means that the 99 percent should recognize themselves in what gets written." For the full report, see robertfeder.com.