Driver who killed woman in Aurora sentenced to 7 years

An Aurora man was sentenced to seven years in prison Monday for killing an elderly woman and injuring a second person while driving a car when impaired, Kane County officials said.

Paris T. Lisy, 24, of the 1700 block of West Illinois Avenue, plead guilty in May to two counts of aggravated DUI related to the crash on May 16, 2013.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Lisy was driving a 2000 Ford Contour east on the 700 block of New Haven Avenue in Aurora when his vehicle left the road and struck a 2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue that was larked along the road.

The force of the impact sent the Oldsmobile into the two victims. Mary Niemeyer, 78, suffered massive head injuries and died eight days later. The other victim suffered a shattered femur.

Blood tests showed the presence of marijuana in Lisy's system, prosecutors said. He must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence. He was given credit for 876 days served in Kane County jail.