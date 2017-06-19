Anti-Israel graffiti spray painted at Jewish deli in Naperville

hello

Someone vandalized the sidewalk outside a popular Jewish deli in Naperville after the business closed for the day Sunday, and the owner is calling it a hate crime.

The phrase "Free Gaza" was spray painted in black on the sidewalk near the front door at Schmaltz Deli, 1512 N. Naper Blvd., about 3 p.m. Sunday.

The phrase refers to the Israeli-Egyptian blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip, a small, Palestinian-governed territory in the Middle East.

Nothing else was damaged at the restaurant.

Restaurant owner Howard Bender said he was angry and surprised by the vandalism.

"It's a hate crime," he told the Daily Herald during a break from trying to remove the paint. "We're all shocked."

Bender said the restaurant has operated for nearly 13 years and called Naperville "a wonderful community." His staff and customers are a mix of Jews and gentiles.

The business opened as scheduled Monday. "I wouldn't close, no way in the world," Bender said.

He addressed the vandalism in a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

"Schmaltz is one of the only Jewish restaurants in the area, and we are proud to support the local Jewish community and all members of our community," Bender wrote. "When an American Jewish business is targeted for the actions of another country, and when Jews are lumped together when it comes to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, it is not productive it is anti-Semitism."

Bender went on to say he knows "this is not the true Naperville," and he encouraged people to be kind to people different from them.

"When we take the time to learn from each other, we are actively creating a more compassionate and loving society," Bender wrote.

Naperville police are investigating the vandalism. A department spokesman couldn't immediately be reached.

Video camera footage from the restaurant will be reviewed, Bender said.