Thunderstorms, hail move through suburbs

hello

The suburbs will be in for more than just wet weather today.

The Doppler radar has been tracking a strong thunderstorm near Elgin that's moving 25 miles per hour with dime-size hail, according to the National Weather Service.

The thunderstorms also could produce torrential downpours, which could result in some localized flash flooding, the report said.

The storm is expected to move into Schaumburg, Palatine, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Carol Stream, Addison, St. Charles, Glen Ellyn, West Chicago, Rolling Meadows, Roselle, DuPage Airport, Bartlett, Streamwood, Hanover Park, Elk Grove Village, Winfield, Itasca and Inverness.

The system is expected through 5:20 p.m.