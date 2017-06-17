Breaking News Bar
 
Suburbs under severe thunderstorm warning, watch

Daily Herald report

Cook, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 9:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm moving east at 40 mph was spotted at 8:39 p.m. over Fox River Grove or near Barrington, according to the alert.

The storm is capable of 60 mph wind gusts and nickel-sized hail that could damage roofs, siding and trees.

Counties including Cook, DuPage, De Witt, Boone, Kane, McHenry, Ogle and Winnebago also should be on the lookout for storms throughout the night. The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch covering those areas until 1 a.m.

Earlier in the day, Doppler radar tracked a strong thunderstorm near Elgin with dime-size hail, according to the National Weather Service. That system hit just after 5 p.m. in areas including Schaumburg, Palatine, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Carol Stream, Addison, St. Charles, Glen Ellyn, West Chicago, Rolling Meadows, Roselle, DuPage Airport, Bartlett, Streamwood, Hanover Park, Elk Grove Village, Winfield, Itasca and Inverness.

