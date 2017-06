Police: 22-year-old man shot at Aurora gas station is OK

A 22-year-old man is OK after being shot while he was parked at an Aurora gas station Saturday afternoon, police say.

The shooting happened at 6:21 p.m. in the 1600 block of Montgomery Road, according to a post on the Aurora Police Department Facebook page. The shooter approached the man's car and opened fire, police said.

Officials said they will release more information when they can.

