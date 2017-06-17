Officials: Negotiations ongoing with barricaded suspects at Aurora home

SWAT officers are negotiating with suspects barricaded in an Aurora home, which police say they broke into, with loaded weapons inside, officials said Saturday night.

Although the suspects are not at large, police are advising people to stay away from South Western Avenue between Marseillaise and Kenilworth places, as well as Buell and Westlawn avenues. Anyone who lives on those streets should find shelter and a stay away from windows, police said.

Officers responded at 5:56 p.m. to the 300 block of Western Avenue for a report of a residential burglary, according to a post on the Aurora Police Department Facebook page. Police noticed signs of forced entry and heard voices inside the home, according to the post.

An Aurora Police Department spokesman did not comment on further details. Police did not say whether anyone was home at the time the burglary was reported.

Police have said they will release more information as it becomes available.

