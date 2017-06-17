Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 6/17/2017 10:16 PM

Officials: Negotiations ongoing with barricaded suspects at Aurora home

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

SWAT officers are negotiating with suspects barricaded in an Aurora home, which police say they broke into, with loaded weapons inside, officials said Saturday night.

Although the suspects are not at large, police are advising people to stay away from South Western Avenue between Marseillaise and Kenilworth places, as well as Buell and Westlawn avenues. Anyone who lives on those streets should find shelter and a stay away from windows, police said.

Officers responded at 5:56 p.m. to the 300 block of Western Avenue for a report of a residential burglary, according to a post on the Aurora Police Department Facebook page. Police noticed signs of forced entry and heard voices inside the home, according to the post.

An Aurora Police Department spokesman did not comment on further details. Police did not say whether anyone was home at the time the burglary was reported.

Police have said they will release more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story; check dailyherald.com for further details.

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account