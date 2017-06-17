Naperville Ribfest's new mascot to come to life as 'Curly Hamilton'

Moe and Larry have nothing on this guy, the new mascot for Naperville's Ribfest ... Curly Hamilton.

Ribfest organizers with the Exchange Club of Naperville introduced Curly to the community Saturday during an event not unlike the gender-reveal parties parents-to-be like to have for their babies.

It was during a mascot reveal party at Naperville Bank & Trust that club members first shared Curly's identity. Soon, the nearly 7-foot-tall mascot will be in store for a baptism by mob as the 30th annual festival gets going June 30 in Knoch Park.

Exchange Club members expect Curly will be a popular presence, so they carefully auditioned performers to fill his suit (a pink pig body clad in blue overalls, a white T-shirt, a blue cap and sunglasses), stomp around in his pink, hoof-like shoes, carry his guitar and bring his personality to life.

The club chose three "athletic and energetic," "fun and bubbly" mascoteers to personify Curly throughout the entire four-day fest, which concludes with fireworks set to music the evening of July 3.

The name "Curly Hamilton" didn't fall from the clear blue sky, but was the brainchild of students in Carolyn Fitzgerald's third-grade class at Brookdale Elementary School in Naperville, Ribfest spokeswoman Erin O'Donnell said.

The clever kiddos won a name-that-pig contest to turn a hog originally called "Piggy Needs A Name" into his true self. As a prize for the naming rights, Fitzgerald's class will receive 30 free tickets to Ribfest on July 1, 2 or 3, days when kids younger than 11 are admitted free and can bring an adult guest with them.

Before the students could name Curly Hamilton, he was born in the minds of Exchange Club members earlier this year. The group wanted a fun way to highlight the 30th anniversary of its fundraising festival, which has generated more than $15.5 million for charities that work to end child abuse and domestic violence since 1987.