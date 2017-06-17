Aurora standoff ends with four in custody

Four people are in custody -- two men and two women -- after a more than five-hour standoff at an Aurora home Saturday that began when police responded to reports of a burglary in the 300 block of South Western Avenue, authorities said.

Police did not immediately disclose the names of those arrested or the charges they could be facing.

Officers responded to the residence at 5:56 p.m., according to a post on the Aurora Police Department Facebook page. They noticed signs of forced entry and heard voices inside the home, police said.

SWAT officers negotiated late into Saturday night with the suspects, who were thought to have access to firearms from inside the home, before the standoff was reported over at 11:28 p.m. Police had advised people to stay away from South Western Avenue between Marseillaise and Kenilworth places, as well as Buell and Westlawn avenues, and they recommended that anyone living in the area find shelter and a stay away from windows.

Police indicated they would release more details later Sunday.

