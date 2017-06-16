Breaking News Bar
 
Police: Lake County man had sex with underage girl at Waukegan hotel

  • Steve W. Spoerl, 53, of the 24700 block of West Townline Road, unincorporated Round Lake.

Russell Lissau
 
 

A Lake County man faces charges after police said he had sex with an underage girl at a Waukegan hotel.

Steve W. Spoerl, 53, of the 24700 block of West Townline Road near Round Lake, was arrested Monday at his house after an extensive investigation, Lake County sheriff's police said.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts of child pornography.

Police said Spoerl used a social media app to converse with the girl, picked her up near her suburban house last weekend and drove to the hotel with her. They were there overnight.

Police declined to reveal the girl's age or her hometown to protect her privacy. They said she is a teenager.

Police found nude images of the girl saved on Spoerl's cellular phone.

Spoerl is held in Lake County jail on $1 million bond.

