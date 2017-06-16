Nekritz won't run for Illinois House again in 2018

State Rep. Elaine Nekritz, a Northbrook Democrat and 14-year veteran in the Illinois House, is stepping down and won't seek re-election in 2018.

Nekritz, assistant majority leader in the House, announced her departure in a letter that did not say why or when she will depart.

A key financial policy adviser for the party and an active negotiator on budget and public pension issues, Nekritz is also known for her work on environmental issues and is considered one of the most powerful suburban lawmakers within House Speaker Michael Madigan's inner circle. Nekritz, 59, who has served in the House since 2003, announced her plans in a letter sent to Democratic party officials in Cook and Lake counties saying, "After careful thought, it is time for me to step back and create an opportunity for a new leader who can take on our state's tremendous problems."

A standoff between the Democrat-controlled legislature and Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner has left Illinois without a budget since 2015. The state is $6.2 billion in the red for the current fiscal year and has a $15.1 billion backlog of unpaid bills.

Nekritz added she intends "to leave at the appropriate time before the end of my term," according to the letter sent Friday morning to party leaders in Wheeling, Palatine and Northfield townships as well as Lake County Democratic Party Chair and state Sen. Terry Link.

"I know how important it is for this seat to continue to be represented by someone who shares our core goals and values," she wrote, "so I wanted to make sure you and the other members of our local Democratic Party had ample time to find the right person who will best represent our area."

Nekritz was a key figure in the state's efforts to rework the public pension laws, but that effort was ultimately overturned by the courts.

She has nine committee assignments in the House and chairs the House subcommittee on campaign finance.

Nekritz is a University of Michigan law school graduate and worked as a real estate lawyer.

"It has been an honor to serve as state representative from the 57th District since 2003," she wrote. "I have worked diligently from the day I was elected to represent the good people of this district and this state with humility and passion."