After delays, CLC's new science building to open in August

College of Lake County officials hope to open the new science building for the fall semester in August. It will provide more labs and classroom space for science and engineering programs at the Grayslake campus. courtesy of College of Lake County

After delays caused by the state's financial troubles, work is wrapping up on the College of Lake County's new science building that officials hope will open for the fall semester in August.

The three-story, 41,900-square-foot building will provide more labs and classroom space for science and engineering programs at the Grayslake campus. The budget for the project is around $26 million.

Mike Welch, CLC's director of facilities, said the plan was for the building to be ready in July 2016, but the state's financial problems delayed the start of work to 2015 instead of 2014. And just as work began, it was halted when the budgetless state stopped work on all projects July 1, 2015.

With no state money available, the college had to decide how to move forward, Welch said. Typically, for projects like this, the state will pay its share first and the college adds its contribution later. However, with time running out before winter and the building exposed to the elements, Welch said CLC officials decided to use their contribution early, around $12.2 million, so work could continue.

But work didn't start right away. Some contractors were slow to return to the project because they were afraid the money would stop and they wouldn't be paid, Welch said.

"It took a few months to get everyone back engaged," he said.

Welch said the state funding kicked in months later, before the college's money ran out.

The new building will feature a mechatronics and engineering laboratories, four laser and photonics labs and five chemistry labs, including one for organic chemistry. There will be two new anatomy and physiology labs, two cadaver labs, two microbiology labs, four upgraded biology labs and two general purpose classrooms.

The building isn't yet open, but it has already gotten the attention of environmentalists. This month, it received the Emerald Award for Building Innovation from the Illinois chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council for sustainable features that include 187 solar panels, a 1,500-square-foot green roof that reduces rainwater runoff, and a living wall -- 370 square feet covered with vegetation that cleans, humidifies and oxygenates indoor air.

"We're excited about the building and it is nice that it's being noticed," Welch said.