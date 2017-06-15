Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 6/15/2017 10:50 AM

Powerball, Mega Millions to drop Illinois due to state's budget crisis

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 

The association that runs the popular Powerball lottery and Mega Millions games will drop Illinois at the end of June without a budget agreement, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Concern over the state of Illinois' fiscal condition prompted that decision by the Multi-State Lottery Association, according to internal Illinois Lottery communications.

Illinois Lottery spokesman Jason Schaumburg on Thursday morning confirmed that the games will be dropped without a state budget. He said the association has never threatened to drop the games.

He called it "another example of why the General Assembly needs to deliver a balanced budget to the governor."

For the full story, click here.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account