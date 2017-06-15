Powerball, Mega Millions to drop Illinois due to state's budget crisis

The association that runs the popular Powerball lottery and Mega Millions games will drop Illinois at the end of June without a budget agreement, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
Concern over the state of Illinois' fiscal condition prompted that decision by the Multi-State Lottery Association, according to internal Illinois Lottery communications.
Illinois Lottery spokesman Jason Schaumburg on Thursday morning confirmed that the games will be dropped without a state budget. He said the association has never threatened to drop the games.
He called it "another example of why the General Assembly needs to deliver a balanced budget to the governor."
