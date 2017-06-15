CLC to begin selling produce grown on campus

The College of Lake County's farm market, which supports student internships in the college's horticulture career programs, will be back and bigger than ever next week.

A variety of flowers, herbs and fresh produce all grown at the college will be available for purchase from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Thursday beginning June 22, from a tent on the north side of the Technology Building on the Grayslake Campus, 19351 W. Washington St.

This year the garden's growing space expanded by 13,000 square feet. Also, the market includes fresh honey from the college's bee colony which opened last September.

"The vegetables grown on campus have so much more flavor compared to the grocery store produce that is trucked in from thousands of miles away," said Andy Lueder, a CLC student majoring in natural areas management.

For details on the college's sustainable agriculture program, visit clcillinois.edu/programs/hrt.