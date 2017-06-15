Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/15/2017 4:25 PM

CLC to begin selling produce grown on campus

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

The College of Lake County's farm market, which supports student internships in the college's horticulture career programs, will be back and bigger than ever next week.

A variety of flowers, herbs and fresh produce all grown at the college will be available for purchase from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every Thursday beginning June 22, from a tent on the north side of the Technology Building on the Grayslake Campus, 19351 W. Washington St.

This year the garden's growing space expanded by 13,000 square feet. Also, the market includes fresh honey from the college's bee colony which opened last September.

"The vegetables grown on campus have so much more flavor compared to the grocery store produce that is trucked in from thousands of miles away," said Andy Lueder, a CLC student majoring in natural areas management.

For details on the college's sustainable agriculture program, visit clcillinois.edu/programs/hrt.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account