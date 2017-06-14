Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/14/2017 9:14 AM

Suburban Republicans not present at congressional baseball shooting

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam of Wheaton

      U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam of Wheaton
    Daniel White | Staff Photographer, File Photo

  • U.S. Rep. Randy Hultgren of Plano

    U.S. Rep. Randy Hultgren of Plano
    Associated Press File Photo

 
Kerry Lester
 
 

Suburban members of Congress were not present at a baseball practice Wednesday morning where a gunman opened fire on a Republican team.

Neither GOP member from the area -- U.S. Reps. Peter Roskam of Wheaton or Randy Hultgren of Plano -- were near the ball field, staff members said. Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg, meanwhile, was up and working out early at a congressional gym when he heard the news. He called it a "terrible, senseless act."

The Sun Times reported that Congressman Rodney Davis of downstate Taylorville, a catcher on the team, was not wounded. The other two Illinois GOP players, Rep. John Shimkus of Collinsville and Darin LaHood of Peoria were not present, officials said.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, as well as two Capitol Police officers and a GOP staffer were among those shot, according to the Associated Press. Alexandria Police have said a suspect is in custody and is not a threat.

The practice was for the upcoming congressional baseball game between Democrats and Republicans, a tradition since 1909.

Hultgren spokesman Jameson Cunningham, a Wheaton native who lives in nearby Alexandria, drove to the ballfield after hearing news of the shooting. He called the event "unbelievable," noting "this is the quaintest, safest neighborhood you can imagine. It's like downtown Wheaton."

The Illinois GOP didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about other members, but Roskam Chief of Staff David Mork said he believed "everyone was OK from Illinois."

Members of the state delegation, among them, Democrat Jan Schakowsky of Evanston, along with Krishnamoorthi, Hultgren and Roskam, were quick to release statements wishing the victims a speedy recovery and commending the bravery of the Capitol police.

President Donald Trump released a statement that he is 'deeply saddened by this tragedy.'

• Staff writers Jake Griffin and Chacour Koop contributed.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account