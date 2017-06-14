Suburban Republicans not present at congressional baseball shooting

Suburban members of Congress were not present at a baseball practice Wednesday morning where a gunman opened fire on a Republican team.

Neither GOP member from the area -- U.S. Reps. Peter Roskam of Wheaton or Randy Hultgren of Plano -- were near the ball field, staff members said. Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg, meanwhile, was up and working out early at a congressional gym when he heard the news. He called it a "terrible, senseless act."

The Sun Times reported that Congressman Rodney Davis of downstate Taylorville, a catcher on the team, was not wounded. The other two Illinois GOP players, Rep. John Shimkus of Collinsville and Darin LaHood of Peoria were not present, officials said.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, as well as two Capitol Police officers and a GOP staffer were among those shot, according to the Associated Press. Alexandria Police have said a suspect is in custody and is not a threat.

The practice was for the upcoming congressional baseball game between Democrats and Republicans, a tradition since 1909.

Hultgren spokesman Jameson Cunningham, a Wheaton native who lives in nearby Alexandria, drove to the ballfield after hearing news of the shooting. He called the event "unbelievable," noting "this is the quaintest, safest neighborhood you can imagine. It's like downtown Wheaton."

The Illinois GOP didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about other members, but Roskam Chief of Staff David Mork said he believed "everyone was OK from Illinois."

Members of the state delegation, among them, Democrat Jan Schakowsky of Evanston, along with Krishnamoorthi, Hultgren and Roskam, were quick to release statements wishing the victims a speedy recovery and commending the bravery of the Capitol police.

President Donald Trump released a statement that he is 'deeply saddened by this tragedy.'

• Staff writers Jake Griffin and Chacour Koop contributed.