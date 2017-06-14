Breaking News Bar
 
Severe thunderstorm watch canceled for this evening

  • Thunderstorm clouds move to the east over Route 47 near Elburn Wednesday afternoon.

Daily Herald report

The severe thunderstorm watch originally scheduled to last until 8 p.m. was canceled early as the storms moved out of the area.

Cook, DuPage, Kane, McHenry, Lake, Will and many other northern Illinois counties were part of the watch from the National Weather Service in Chicago. There also was a warning for DuPage, Will and parts of Kane and Cook counties that lasted until 5:45 p.m.

Storms dropped heavy rains especially in DuPage County and the Fox Valley.

The weather service overall issued a hazardous weather outlook warning of an elevated thunderstorm risk over the next few days. It says there's also a limited tornado risk, and elevated risk of hail up to the size of a half dollar, elevated risk of winds up to 65 mph, and elevated flooding risk.

The risk of storms continues the rest of the week and through the weekend, and Tuesday, the service says.

