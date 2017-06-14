Illinois delegation reacts to shooting

Illinois members of Congress react to the shooting Wednesday of U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, two Capitol police officers and one current and one former congressional staff member in Alexandria, Va.

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, Republican from Murphysboro, whose district is home to the man who fired the shots:

"With reports indicating that Wednesday morning's shooter is from my district, this is a tragedy that certainly hits close to home. As we continue to gather information, Tracy and I would like to send our prayers to my friend and colleague, Steve Scalise, as well as members of the security detail and congressional staff who were injured. We live in challenging times and the political rhetoric has been turned up to an alarming level. This should serve as a wake-up call for all of us to step back from the battle lines and come together to strengthen our nation."

U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, Republican from Collinsville, Scalise's roommate and a member of the GOP baseball team who was not at practice Wednesday:

"My prayers are with my good friend and D.C. roommate, Steve Scalise, as well as the Capitol police officers, members, staff and all those affected by today's shooting. While we don't yet fully know the motive behind this shameful act of evil, there is no doubt the heroism of the Capitol police saved lives this morning. I am deeply thankful for their bravery, and I hope for speedy recoveries for all those wounded in this cowardly assault."

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Democrat from Hoffman Estates:

"This is a sad day for all Americans, regardless of political affiliation. We can all agree that these sorts of actions simply have no place in civil society, and we should do much more to prevent this sort of needless violence. I wish all the victims a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing my former House colleagues, Congressional staffers and Capitol police officers back on the Hill soon. I also want to thank all the first responders for their bravery in risking their lives this morning -- without their efforts, today could have been even worse."

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, Democrat from Springfield:

Our hearts go out to the victims of a tragic shooting this morning. We owe an enormous debt of gratitude to the United States Capitol police who put their lives on the line this morning and each and every day to keep members, staff, and visitors safe.

U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, Democrat from Naperville:

"My thoughts are with Majority Whip Steven Scalise and my colleagues, their staffers, families, and the Capitol police who work hard to keep members of Congress safe. This kind of cowardly attack on members of Congress is horrific. Violence has no place in our government or politics, and I wish everyone who was injured a speedy recovery."

U.S. Rep. Randy Hultgren, Republican from Plano:

"We're praying together now in Capitol for colleagues, staff, Capitol police, families & all affected by senseless shooting. Please join us."

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, Democrat from Schaumburg:

"I was not at the scene today, but my thoughts and prayers are with Congressman Steve Scalise, the Capitol police officers and others who were shot, and their families. This was a horrible, senseless act of violence, and we must bring the perpetrator to justice. While we don't yet know the full scale of the casualties this morning, we do know that this attack would have been inestimably worse without the presence of the brave men and women of the Capitol police, some of whom are among the wounded. Like so many in law enforcement, they deserve our thanks every day, but especially today."

U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam, Republican from Wheaton:

"I am deeply saddened by the shooting this morning in Alexandria, Virginia. Elizabeth and I are praying for Rep. Steve Scalise, the Capitol police, and all those involved. I wish those harmed a speedy recovery and commend the bravery demonstrated by the Capitol police and those who tended to the injured. We are fortunate to live among the brave men and women in uniform who serve to keep us safe each and every day."

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, Democrat from Deerfield, on Twitter:

"I'm very grateful for the service and professionalism of US Capitol Police today and everyday to keep the US Congress safe. Praying for @SteveScalise and all others hurt in this morning's horrific shooting in Virginia."

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, Democrat from Chicago, on Twitter:

"Horrified to hear of attack in VA -- My thoughts are w/ my colleagues, their staff & Capitol Police, as we continue to gather more information."