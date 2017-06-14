Illinois' Davis was in batter's box when congressional shooting happened

U.S. Congressman Rodney Davis, left, was in the batter's box on a YMCA ballfield in Virginia early Wednesday morning when a gunman opened fire on Republican Congressman. Associated Press

Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis was in the batter's box on a YMCA ballfield in Virginia early Wednesday morning when shots rang out from the third-base side of the field.

First, there was a bang. Then, screams for fellow Republican members -- who had been practicing for an upcoming charity match -- to run.

Davis heeded that advice, taking cover in the first-base side dugout, as House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana crumpled to the ground in the field, after being struck in the hip.

Scalise, the third-highest ranking Republican in the chamber, was in surgery late Wednesday morning, his staff said.

Later that morning, members of Congress, including Davis, were at the capitol still in their T-shirts and ball caps, praying for their colleagues, and the two Capitol police officers and GOP staffer who were shot.

"There's such a hatefulness in what we see in American politics and politics discussion right now," Davis said in a CNN intervew. "We can disagree on who to govern. But I think Republicans and Democrats need to use this day today to stand together and say stop. Let's work together."

Suburban GOP members of Congress Peter Roskam of Wheaton and Randy Hultgren of Plano were not present at the practice. The Illinois delegation's other two players -- John Shimkus of Collinsville and Darin LaHood of Peoria -- weren't at the field at the time, staff members said.

State Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro shares an apartment with Scalise in Washington. He said in a statement that his "prayers are with my good friend and DC roommate, Steve Scalise, as well as the Capitol Police officers, Members, staff and all those affected by today's shooting. While we don't yet fully know the motive behind this shameful act of evil, there is no doubt the heroism of the Capitol Police saved lives this morning. I am deeply thankful for their bravery, and I hope for speedy recoveries for all those wounded in this cowardly assault."

Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg, meanwhile, was up and working out early at a congressional gym when he heard the news. He called it a "terrible, senseless act."

The Washington Post reported law enforcement officials identified the shooter as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, who was wounded as he was apprehended. President Donald Trump said Hodgkinson died later Wednesday.

The practice was for the upcoming congressional baseball game between Democrats and Republicans, a tradition since 1909.

Hultgren spokesman Jameson Cunningham, a Wheaton native who lives in Alexandria, drove the few minutes to the ballfield after hearing news of the shooting. He called the event "unbelievable," noting "this is the quaintest, safest neighborhood you can imagine. It's like downtown Wheaton."

Other members of the state's delegation, among them, Democrat Jan Schakowsky of Evanston, along with Krishnamoorthi, Hultgren and Roskam, were quick to release statements wishing the victims a speedy recovery and commending the bravery of the Capitol police.

Trump released a statement that he is 'deeply saddened by this tragedy.'

• Staff writers Jake Griffin and Chacour Koop contributed.