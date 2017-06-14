Illinois congressional alumni 'never felt unsafe,' but expect talks of more security

hello

Former Illinois congressman Bob Dold said he never felt unsafe as a member of Congress and he certainly never felt unsafe during early-morning baseball practices with his Republican colleagues.

"Because practice was so early, the only people we ever saw who weren't playing were folks from the neighborhood walking their dogs or out jogging," Dold said by phone Wednesday, hours after a gunman shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise during the GOP team's morning baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

The gunman was killed by Scalise's security detail, but not before he shot and injured several others at the field. Scalise is one of only nine House members who receive full-time security details because of his leadership post, according to media reports.

"Had they not been there and had that response not been so immediate, that would have been a much more dire event," said Dold, of Kenilworth, who left office in January.

The team was practicing ahead of a charity game against Democratic counterparts scheduled for Thursday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Despite a growing ideological chasm between political parties, Dold doesn't believe Wednesday's shooting will cause a massive shift in the way members of Congress are protected. He is not alone.

Fellow former Republican U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh, who also played on the GOP baseball team, said the biggest change will probably come to the way the baseball team practices.

"They probably won't have open practices anymore, and that's probably as it should be," Walsh said. "I know there's an impulse to increase security, but you've got 535 members and I just don't think it's tenable and I would hate to see it. I know I'd hate to spend my time walking around with a security detail."

The U.S. Capitol Police, a force of roughly 1,800 sworn officers, is assigned the job of providing security for members of the House and Senate, mainly on the grounds and inside the buildings of the Capitol. Former members of the Illinois congressional delegation all had nothing but praise for the police force that once protected them.

"I didn't ever really feel unsafe in Congress," said former U.S. Rep. Judy Biggert of Hinsdale, who left office in 2013. "Even that time they evacuated the Capitol building. I remember all the leadership was getting into the black cars and driving off and the rest of us were told to take off our shoes and run for your life. The police did a good job of getting everyone out. I remember my chief of staff ran all the way to the river."

The 2004 evacuation was prompted by a small plane carrying the governor of Kentucky to the funeral of former President Ronald Reagan. The plane had permission to fly into airspace near the Capitol, but aviation officials became concerned by the plane's transmitter signals and the military scrambled jets to intercept the plane and accompanied its landing at a nearby airport without incident, according to media reports from that time.

"The Capitol police, without getting too much into procedures, have many precautions that keep everyone inside the buildings safe and even help make sure the district offices are secure," Dold said.

Biggert said discussions are likely to happen about increasing security for the rank-and-file members of Congress, but she can't imagine the cost to do so.

"I hate to see that happen that you can't just go where you want and have someone come with you, but I think that's something they'll be talking about," she said.

The gunman who shot Scalise and four others -- James Hodgkinson of downstate Belleville -- had a lengthy history of anti-Republican tirades online and within the pages of his local newspaper. Dold said this attack wasn't just targeting a member of a political party.

"Any attack on a member of Congress is an attack on all members of Congress," he said. "What is really important is we need to focus on civility and how we as a community come together to solve this problem."