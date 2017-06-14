Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 6/14/2017 8:21 AM

Elk Grove Park District commissioner arrested, accused of striking parks employee

  • Bill O'Malley

    Bill O'Malley

 
Chacour Koop
 
 

A longtime Elk Grove Park District commissioner accused of striking a park district employee has been arrested, authorities say.

Bill O'Malley, the park board's treasurer, was charged with simple battery, Elk Grove Police Chief Chuck Walsh said. The alleged battery occurred last week, Walsh said. O'Malley has been released on bond, and information about a court appearance was not immediately available.

In a phone call Wednesday morning, O'Malley declined to comment on the allegations or whether he planned to resign.

"I've been advised not to speak about this incident at all," he said.

O'Malley, a 16-year park district commissioner, previously served as president. Two years ago, the park board drew criticism for overturning anti-nepotism rules so O'Malley's son could get a job with the park district. O'Malley abstained from the vote.

