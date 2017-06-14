Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
updated: 6/14/2017 1:26 PM

Aurora woman accused of throwing boiling water on husband

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Laquita M. Redmond is accused of throwing a pot of boiling water on her husband during an argument in December.

    Laquita M. Redmond is accused of throwing a pot of boiling water on her husband during an argument in December.

 
Harry Hitzeman
 
 

A 36-year-old Aurora woman has been charged with throwing a pot of boiling water on her husband during an argument late last year.

Laquita M. Redmond, of the 1900 block of Elizabeth Drive, faces a felony charge of aggravated battery with a caustic substance, along with two counts of misdemeanor aggravated battery, according to Kane County court records. The charge carries a prison term of at least six years.

A Kane County grand jury returned an indictment this month, upgrading the charges from misdemeanor to a felony after the couple fought on Dec. 21, 2016.

"The initial investigation indicates that a husband and wife were having an argument and at one point the wife, Redmond, threw boiling water on her husband," Kane County Sheriff Lt. Pat Gengler said.

Paramedics took the man to Mercy Center Hospital in Aurora; Redmond was not at the home when authorities arrived, Gengler said. Deputies were not able to find her and later secured an arrest warrant, arresting her in mid-April, according to Gengler and court records.

Gengler said he could not comment on the severity of the man's burns or how long he spent hospitalized because it would violate privacy laws.

Redmond is free on bond and next due in court on July 13.

If convicted of the most severe charge, Redmond faces six to 30 years in prison with no chance of probation.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account