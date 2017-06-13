One injured, Naperville residents displaced by kitchen fire

A kitchen fire sent one person to the hospital and displaced the residents of a Naperville apartment unit Tuesday, officials say.

The fire started at 8:43 p.m. in the 1900 block of Carlsbad Circle.

Firefighters found a small kitchen fire in a unit of the apartment building, according to a news release Tuesday from the Naperville Fire Department.

One person was treated for an injury and taken to the hospital, according to the release. The nature or severity of the injury was not immediately available.

The fire remains under investigation.

