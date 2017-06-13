DuPage keeps ban on video gambling in unincorporated areas

There doesn't appear to be a desire among DuPage County Board members to lift the county's ban on video gambling machines. Daily Herald file photo

DuPage County's ban on video gambling in unincorporated areas will remain in place after a county board committee refused to repeal the prohibition.

County board members on Tuesday heard from business owners and residents about whether DuPage should lift its video gambling ban that affects 32 bars, restaurants, golf courses and veterans groups.

But after listening to people on both sides of the debate, board members ended their finance committee meeting without making a recommendation to the full county board.

In fact, none of the 18 board members attending the meeting supported a motion to consider repealing the ordinance.

"So there's no interest in even discussing the issue," said county board member Paul Fichtner, who serves as chairman of the board's finance committee. "The issue is dead and nobody, obviously, is in favor of it."

Illinois legalized video gambling in 2009, but towns and counties were able to opt out. DuPage enacted its ban in August 2009 after officials cited possible social problems.

In recent months, some bar owners in unincorporated areas have argued that they've lost customers to establishments where video gambling is allowed. But supporters of the ban say repealing it would result in video gambling cafes coming to unincorporated areas.

A few board members said there were questions that weren't answered during Tuesday's review, but no one expressed a desire to bring the issue back in two weeks.

"It couldn't even get a motion," board member Tim Elliott said. "So I think that in fairness to board members that have questions, (staff) can get back, write a memo and do whatever.

"But as far as I'm concerned, this is dead," he said.

Had the ban been lifted, county officials said 32 liquor license holders would be eligible to apply for a video gambling license.

DuPage would have gained up to $312,000 a year in revenue if all the establishments got the maximum number of machines, according to one estimate. Counties and towns that allow video gambling receive 5 percent of each machine's profit.