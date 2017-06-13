Arlington Heights increases parking fees

Those who park at Arlington Heights' municipal garages or lots will have to pay more starting in September. Daily commuter fees will go up from $1.50 to $2, and monthly fees will increase from $30 to $40. Courtesy of Village of Arlington Heights, 2012

Arlington Heights will increase parking fees at village-owned garages and lots to help fill a $370,000 annual deficit in the village parking fund.

The daily commuter fee will increase from $1.50 to $2, while the monthly fee will go up from $30 to $40, village trustees decided Monday night.

In addition, the cost of 24-hour residential permits will increase from $40 to $50.

The largest increase is a $20 hike to the cost of new nonresident monthly commuter permits, from $30 to $50.

Reverse overnight commuter permits will go up from $40 to $50.

Village Manager Randy Recklaus said later this year, users will be able to pay via a phone app that's now in development.

The parking fund's revenues are primarily generated from fines and fees, the latter of which has remained unchanged for 12 years, officials said.

A survey of a dozen other towns with downtowns or near train stations showed Arlington Heights was one of the least expensive in which to park.

"I think this makes sense," Mayor Tom Hayes said of the fee increases, "based on where we are positioned to other communities, and that we have not increased fees for the past 12 years. I think it's justifiable. It may not be well received, but at least palatable, to our commuters and daily fee users."

To further help plug the deficit, Arlington Heights also plans to increase parking fees for some downtown residents and businesses covered by contractual parking agreements. Fees will go up anywhere from $5 to $10 for Hancock Square, Dunton Tower, AT&T and Arlington Towne Square.

Officials will also reduce an annual administrative service charge paid to the general fund from the parking fund, by $74,700.

The new fees will go into effect Sept. 1, when October-December quarterly parking permits go on sale.