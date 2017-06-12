Two men shot near Arlington Heights

hello

Two men were shot Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in unincorporated Palatine Township near Arlington Heights, authorities said.

Cook County Sheriff's police were responding to the shooting, which occurred about 12:40 p.m. on the 4000 block of Bonhill Drive, according to Sophia Ansari, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office.

One of the men had serious injuries, and the other had injuries described as nonlife threatening, Ansari said. Both were transported to area hospitals.

Police remained on scene Monday afternoon investigating. The apartment complex was cordoned off with police tape and a number of squad cars were there.

The apartments are near Lake-Cook Road and Route 53. Arlington Heights police said they were aware of the shooting, but it is in the sheriff's jurisdiction.