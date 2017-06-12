Breaking News Bar
 
Cook County
updated: 6/12/2017 2:23 PM

Two men shot near Arlington Heights

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Police responded Monday afternoon to the 4000 block of Bonhill Drive in unincorporated Palatine Township where two men had been shot, authorities said.

      Police responded Monday afternoon to the 4000 block of Bonhill Drive in unincorporated Palatine Township where two men had been shot, authorities said.
    Doug Graham | Staff Photographer

  • Site of shooting

    Graphic: Site of shooting (click image to open)

 
Christopher Placek
 
 

Two men were shot Monday afternoon at an apartment complex in unincorporated Palatine Township near Arlington Heights, authorities said.

Cook County Sheriff's police were responding to the shooting, which occurred about 12:40 p.m. on the 4000 block of Bonhill Drive, according to Sophia Ansari, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office.

One of the men had serious injuries, and the other had injuries described as nonlife threatening, Ansari said. Both were transported to area hospitals.

Police remained on scene Monday afternoon investigating. The apartment complex was cordoned off with police tape and a number of squad cars were there.

The apartments are near Lake-Cook Road and Route 53. Arlington Heights police said they were aware of the shooting, but it is in the sheriff's jurisdiction.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account