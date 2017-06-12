Police arrest Aurora man in fatal Saturday shooting

A 24-year-old Aurora man has been charged in a fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man early Saturday morning on Aurora's near east side.

Anthony C. Medina, of the 1100 block of Gates Street, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Rodolfo Rocha Jr. of Aurora, according to Aurora police and Kane County court records.

Police responded about 12:35 a.m. Saturday to a shooting in front of a home on the 1100 block of Grove Street. Officers found Rocha shot several times, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Rocha had been standing with a group of friends when two men, one of them identified as Medina, walked up, pulled out handguns and opened fire, police said.

Medina, who matched a suspect description, was arrested about 1:55 a.m. Saturday while walking on the 400 block of North Farnsworth Avenue, police said.

Aurora police are asking people with information to call investigations at (630) 256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.

Tips also may be submitted through the police department's free app on iTunes, Android Market, or Amazon App store. Search for "My Police Department, find "Aurora Police," and download.

Medina is expected to be taken to the Kane County jail Tuesday, and his bail has been set at $3 million, meaning he must post $300,000 to be released while the charges are pending.

He is next due in court June 23 and faces between 45 and 85 years in prison if convicted of first-degree murder and a jury determines he fired the fatal shots.

Medina's only other previous criminal offense in Kane County was a local ordinance violation in October 2007 for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, records show.