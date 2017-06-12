Free summer movies for kids in Arlington Heights

hello

Free summer movies for kids begin Tuesday morning at Paragon Theaters in downtown Arlington Heights.

The movies are first come, first served, at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Aug. 17.

The series begins with "Storks," followed by "ParaNorman," "Boxtrolls," "The Lego Movie," "Secret Life of Pets," "Kubo," "The Pirates! Band of Misfits," "Sing" and "Curious George" in subsequent weeks.

The theater is located at 53 S. Evergreen Ave. For more information, visit paragontheaters.com/promotions.