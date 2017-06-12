Deputy praised for resolving crisis near Antioch

A Lake County sheriff's deputy is being praised for his work to peacefully resolve a situation in which an Antioch-area man armed with a knife was attempting suicide.

Authorities said deputies were called to the man's home on the 42100 block of North 6th Avenue at about 6:55 p.m. Friday. They found a 52-year-old man in the garage armed with a knife and "in crisis."

Sheriff's police said Deputy James Yanecek, a member of the office's Crisis Intervention Team, spoke at length with the man, who eventually put the knife down. The man willingly walked to a waiting ambulance, and was transported to a hospital for his injuries and a mental health evaluation, authorities said.

"Initially this was an extremely unstable situation which could have ended much differently if it weren't for the patience and empathy exhibited by our deputies," Sheriff Mark Curran said in a news release. "I'm very grateful for the successful outcome of this incident. This is yet another illustration of the importance of CIT training and another example of why we're making CIT training a priority."