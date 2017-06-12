Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 6/12/2017 5:05 PM

Deputy praised for resolving crisis near Antioch

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

A Lake County sheriff's deputy is being praised for his work to peacefully resolve a situation in which an Antioch-area man armed with a knife was attempting suicide.

Authorities said deputies were called to the man's home on the 42100 block of North 6th Avenue at about 6:55 p.m. Friday. They found a 52-year-old man in the garage armed with a knife and "in crisis."

Sheriff's police said Deputy James Yanecek, a member of the office's Crisis Intervention Team, spoke at length with the man, who eventually put the knife down. The man willingly walked to a waiting ambulance, and was transported to a hospital for his injuries and a mental health evaluation, authorities said.

"Initially this was an extremely unstable situation which could have ended much differently if it weren't for the patience and empathy exhibited by our deputies," Sheriff Mark Curran said in a news release. "I'm very grateful for the successful outcome of this incident. This is yet another illustration of the importance of CIT training and another example of why we're making CIT training a priority."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account